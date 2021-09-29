See All Otolaryngologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Manan Shah, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manan Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at The Colorado Ear, Nose & Throat Group in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Ear, Nose & Throat Group
    255 Union Blvd Ste 220, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 238-1366
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Postnasal Drip
Outer Ear Infection
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head Mass Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2021
    what a great doctor!! Took time to explain things to me and was very reassuring relative to what the tests that I had done were showing. Couldn't have picked a better doctor. Would highly recommend to others
    — Sep 29, 2021
    About Dr. Manan Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1679912067
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at The Colorado Ear, Nose & Throat Group in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Ear Ache, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

