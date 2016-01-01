Dr. Manuel Bouza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Bouza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Bouza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Bouza works at
Locations
Bouza & Miralles Medical Associates690 E 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 696-0331
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manuel Bouza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
