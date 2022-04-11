Overview

Dr. Marc Kirschner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Kirschner works at South Bay Cardiovascular Associates in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.