Dr. Marc Otten, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (33)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Otten, MD

Dr. Marc Otten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Cornell Univesity|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Otten works at ColumbiaDoctors in Stamford, CT with other offices in Tarrytown, NY, New York, NY, Bronxville, NY and Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Otten's Office Locations

    Stamford Hospital
    1 Hospital Plz Fl GROUND/2, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 768-8364
    ColumbiaDoctors
    155 White Plains Rd # W100, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 768-8364
    Columbia University Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St # 350, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 768-8364
    Columbia Neurosurgery Westchester
    12 Studio Arc Fl 1, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 768-8364
    Dr. Marc Otten
    500 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 242-0021
    Dr. Marc Otten
    5 High Ridge Park, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 242-0021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus
Brain Cancer
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Hydrocephalus
Brain Cancer
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Apr 26, 2022
    So caring and hard working. I can't recommend him enough. He went above and beyond to explain things to me, and did a great surgery.
    — Apr 26, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Otten, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1467611889
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson U Hosp Philadelphia|Thomas Jefferson University
    • Neurological Institute of New York|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • Columbia Presby Med Center|Columbia University Medical Center
    • Cornell Univesity|J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    • Neurosurgery
