Dr. Marc Otten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Otten, MD
Dr. Marc Otten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Cornell Univesity|J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Otten's Office Locations
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz Fl GROUND/2, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (914) 768-8364
ColumbiaDoctors155 White Plains Rd # W100, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (914) 768-8364
Columbia University Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St # 350, New York, NY 10032 Directions (914) 768-8364
Columbia Neurosurgery Westchester12 Studio Arc Fl 1, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions (914) 768-8364
Dr. Marc Otten500 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (475) 242-0021
Dr. Marc Otten5 High Ridge Park, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (475) 242-0021
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So caring and hard working. I can't recommend him enough. He went above and beyond to explain things to me, and did a great surgery.
About Dr. Marc Otten, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp Philadelphia|Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurological Institute of New York|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Presby Med Center|Columbia University Medical Center
- Cornell Univesity|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otten has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Otten speaks French and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Otten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otten.
