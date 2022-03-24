Overview of Dr. Marc Zitin, MD

Dr. Marc Zitin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Zitin works at Main Line Endoscopy Center in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Havertown, PA and Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.