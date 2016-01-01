Overview of Dr. Marcella Calfon, MD

Dr. Marcella Calfon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.



Dr. Calfon works at UCLA Cardiovascular Center - Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.