Overview

Dr. Maria Arguello, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Nicaragua, Managua, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Arguello works at Broward Family Care Center in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.