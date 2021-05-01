Dr. Cifone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM
Overview of Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM
Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Islip, NY.
Dr. Cifone's Office Locations
- 1 1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 100, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 442-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cifone, handled my Son's foot situation with professionalism and care of the highest level. She took her time in educating my Son about the situation and how best to deal with it.
About Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972033132
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cifone accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cifone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cifone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cifone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cifone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cifone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.