Overview of Dr. Maria Padilla, MD

Dr. Maria Padilla, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Padilla works at Mt Sinai - National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.