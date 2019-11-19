Dr. Maria Padilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Padilla, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Padilla is one of the most knowledgeable doctors I have ever met Her expertise is Pulmonary medicine and far surpasses most. Many other professionals call on her for help with difficult cases I must however say that she is not the most compassionate. It is also difficult at times to get in touch and go over things
About Dr. Maria Padilla, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285652024
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
