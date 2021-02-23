Dr. Marie Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Marie Chen, MD
Dr. Marie Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
David Lomasney P.c.3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 309, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-2144
- 2 2200 Northern Blvd Ste 116, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 365-2144
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chen is amazing. Compassionate, and takes the time to listen and explain everything. Wonderful doctor
About Dr. Marie Chen, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Breast Lump, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
