Overview of Dr. Mark Barakat, MD

Dr. Mark Barakat, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Barakat works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Phoenix North in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Prescott, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.