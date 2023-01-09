Overview of Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD

Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Berkowitz works at MCLAREN MACOMB CLINTON TOWNSHIP WOMENS HEALTH in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI, Macomb, MI and Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.