Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (117)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD

Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Berkowitz works at MCLAREN MACOMB CLINTON TOWNSHIP WOMENS HEALTH in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI, Macomb, MI and Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berkowitz's Office Locations

    Henry Ford Macomb Obstetrics and Gynecology
    30795 23 Mile Rd Ste 208, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 579-7508
    Accents Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa
    44650 Delco Blvd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 824-6917
    Macomb
    21932 23 Mile Rd, Macomb, MI 48042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 421-1030
    Vision Institute Of Michigan
    29691 6 Mile Rd Ste 400, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 525-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cancer
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Exotropia
Floaters
Hair Transplants
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Still's Disease
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447232459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Interfaith Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education

