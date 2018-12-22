See All Neurosurgeons in Rio Rancho, NM
Dr. Mark Bryniarski, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Bryniarski, MD

Dr. Mark Bryniarski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.

Dr. Bryniarski works at Lovelace Medical Group in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bryniarski's Office Locations

    Fife Dental Care
    2240 Grande Blvd SE Ste 101, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 994-1700
    St. Anthony Neurosurgery
    535 NW 9th St Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 231-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 22, 2018
    Dr. Bryniarski practices in Albuquerque, NM now. If you are lucky enough to be referred to him, be glad! He is kind of a big deal! He is trained in neurology, neurosurgery, and vascular surgery. He has a great reputation in the hospital. He did a discectomy on me, and my results are excellent! The incision is beautiful. I am very happy! Now I realize that he is a bit overqualified to have done my relatively simple surgery. He has a dry sense of humor that I very much enjoy! He's also cute!
    Christina in Albuquerque, NM — Dec 22, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Bryniarski, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528063161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indianapolis Neurosurgical Group, Skull Base and Neurovascular Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Kansas, Neurosurgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Kansas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Academy Of Mining and Metallurgy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryniarski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryniarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryniarski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryniarski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryniarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryniarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

