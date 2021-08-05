Dr. Mark Eisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Eisner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Eisner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Eisner works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Hospital Zephyrhills7050 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (813) 788-0411
-
2
Florida Medical Clinic, Gastroenterology38135 Market Square Dr Ste 101, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 780-7534
-
3
Florida Medical Clinic Pa-internal Med38051 Market Square Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 712-5700
- 4 6606 Stadium Dr Ste B, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 779-8953
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisner?
Excellent G.I. doctor. Knows his stuff and has a great personality.
About Dr. Mark Eisner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902815103
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Francis Scott Key Med Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisner works at
Dr. Eisner has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.