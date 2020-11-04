Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fillari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Caring Podiatry18 Centre Dr Ste 203, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 860-9111
Caring Podiatry444 Neptune Blvd Unit 1A, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (609) 860-9111Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Burlington County Foot & Ankle Assoc. Inc.520 Stokes Rd Ste C5, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 860-9111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
I truly appreciated Dr. Fillari's medical knowledge, his listening skills and his ability to explain what was causing my foot issue and more importantly, how he was going to treat it. He was smart, kind and caring. I'd highly recommend Dr. Fillari.
- Podiatry
- English
- Jefferson Health Kennedy University Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Fillari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fillari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fillari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fillari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fillari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fillari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.