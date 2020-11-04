See All Podiatrists in Monroe Township, NJ
Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Monroe Township, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM

Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Fillari works at Caring Podiatry in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ and Medford, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Fillari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caring Podiatry
    18 Centre Dr Ste 203, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 860-9111
  2. 2
    Caring Podiatry
    444 Neptune Blvd Unit 1A, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 860-9111
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Burlington County Foot & Ankle Assoc. Inc.
    520 Stokes Rd Ste C5, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 860-9111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fillari?

Nov 04, 2020
I truly appreciated Dr. Fillari's medical knowledge, his listening skills and his ability to explain what was causing my foot issue and more importantly, how he was going to treat it. He was smart, kind and caring. I'd highly recommend Dr. Fillari.
— Nov 04, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fillari to family and friends

Dr. Fillari's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fillari

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM.

About Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1962856583
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Jefferson Health Kennedy University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fillari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fillari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fillari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fillari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fillari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fillari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fillari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mark Fillari, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.