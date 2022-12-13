Overview of Dr. Mark Henry, MD

Dr. Mark Henry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Henry works at Sj Medical Center LLC in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.