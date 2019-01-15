Dr. Letica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Letica, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Letica, MD
Dr. Mark Letica, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Lincoln and Atrium Health University City.
Piedmont Surgical Clinic PA431 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 510-9900
Atrium Health University City8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 377-9323
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Atrium Health University City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Just saw him for the first time. He was very knowledgeable and explained how the body works with certain sleep issues. Hopefully he will continue to be this way if I'm a paitent more
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
