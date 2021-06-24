Dr. Mark Matsunaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsunaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Matsunaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Matsunaga, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Matsunaga works at
Locations
1
Comprehensive Pain Center8894 Stanford Blvd Ste 104, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 997-7246
2
Comprehensive Pain Center10710 Charter Dr Ste 240, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In the last two years, under the care of Dr. Matsunaga and Gabrielle, I have been able to cut back on dosage and switch to meds with less side effects, while still keeping my pain under control. This is the first time my medications have lessened instead of increased in the last decade. I have been a chronic pain patient for 10 years; regrettably the first 8 I was treated elsewhere. In the last two years, I’ve made more progress, both with my meds and my life as a whole, than I had in the previous eight years. Dr. M and Gabrielle believe in treating the whole patient, not just the pain itself. And to be clear, yes of course they are treating the pain, they don’t want their patients suffering. My point is that they don’t simply write new prescriptions and send me on my way. They ask about my other health conditions whether related to my pain or not, they check in about my mental state and encourage me to take care of myself in all ways.
About Dr. Mark Matsunaga, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1962409656
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
- Anesthesiology
