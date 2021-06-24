See All Anesthesiologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Mark Matsunaga, MD

Anesthesiology
3.7 (48)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Matsunaga, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.

Dr. Matsunaga works at Comprehensive Pain Center in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Pain Center
    8894 Stanford Blvd Ste 104, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 997-7246
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Pain Center
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 240, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 997-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Howard County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Matsunaga, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962409656
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
