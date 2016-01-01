Dr. Mark Metzger Sr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Metzger Sr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Spine Orthopaedics7138 Lake Worth Rd Ste C, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 939-6325Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Podiatry
- English
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Metzger Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metzger Sr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzger Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.