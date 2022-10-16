Dr. Mark Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Robbins, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Robbins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 987-0085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Winchester186 Hospital Rd, Winchester, TN 37398 Directions (615) 987-0025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Intelligent and compassionate
About Dr. Mark Robbins, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.