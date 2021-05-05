Dr. Mark Romer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Romer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Romer, MD
Dr. Mark Romer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Romer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Romer's Office Locations
-
1
Dayton Physicians Network - Kettering3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romer?
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999. I saw Dr Romer, received chemotherapy and followed up for the next 10 years with him. It will soon be 22 years since I was first diagnosed. Dr Romer saved my life. He is an awesome doctor and a kind compassionate person. Thank you Dr Romer. Patty (VonHagen) Burkett
About Dr. Mark Romer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1023058427
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati Hosp|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Christ Hospital
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romer works at
Dr. Romer has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Romer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.