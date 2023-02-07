Dr. Mark Waeltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waeltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Waeltz, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Waeltz, MD
Dr. Mark Waeltz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Dr. Waeltz works at
Dr. Waeltz's Office Locations
-
1
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach440 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach460 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Center for Bone and Joint Surgery10131 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 206, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery of the Palm Beaches8188 S Jog Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 151, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery875 Military Trl Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waeltz?
Very punctual and accurate on his diagnosis and treatment
About Dr. Mark Waeltz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1992787147
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- Fort Worth Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waeltz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waeltz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waeltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waeltz works at
Dr. Waeltz has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waeltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Waeltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waeltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waeltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waeltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.