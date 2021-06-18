See All Cardiologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Mark Wencel, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Wichita, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Wencel, MD

Dr. Mark Wencel, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals

Dr. Wencel works at Via Christi Clinic in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wencel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Via Christi Clinic
    3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 745-3079
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2021
    I met Dr. Wencel in 1996. I was traveling with my family from New England to New Mexico when my husband became seriously ill. He was flown to Wichita from Logan, KS. Dr. Wencel kept my husband alive and stabilized and diagnosed his condition as sleep apnea. I was able to take my husband home and I will be forever grateful for his knowledge and training. We will celebrate 42 years of marriage this year.
    Mary-Rose Carter — Jun 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Wencel, MD
    About Dr. Mark Wencel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255340428
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    • St Lukes Hosp
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
