Overview

Dr. Martha Manquero-Butler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Manquero-Butler works at New Light Primary Care in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.