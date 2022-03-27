Dr. Mary Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Drs' Posner Cox & Associates P.A.301 Saint Paul St Ste 718, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9356
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 332-9356Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
When I walked in to see Dr. Harris for the first time she was caring and really listened to me. I had been sick for almost 7 months and nobody believed me. I had lost a rapid amount of weight fast. Dr. Harris told me she would figure out what was going on. She returned messages and calls to me very quickly and is extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Mary Harris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932159738
Education & Certifications
- Md
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
