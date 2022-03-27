Overview

Dr. Mary Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.