Dr. Mary Harris, MD

Gastroenterology
2.9 (41)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Drs' Posner Cox & Associates P.A.
    301 Saint Paul St Ste 718, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9356
  2. 2
    Lutherville Personal Physicians
    1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9356
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease

Treatment frequency



Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Mar 27, 2022
    When I walked in to see Dr. Harris for the first time she was caring and really listened to me. I had been sick for almost 7 months and nobody believed me. I had lost a rapid amount of weight fast. Dr. Harris told me she would figure out what was going on. She returned messages and calls to me very quickly and is extremely knowledgeable.
    — Mar 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mary Harris, MD
    About Dr. Mary Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932159738
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Md
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

