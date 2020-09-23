Overview of Dr. Matt Sloan, MD

Dr. Matt Sloan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Sloan works at Matt Sloan MD PLLC in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.