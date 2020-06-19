Overview

Dr. Maureen Corry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Corry works at South Bay Cardiovascular Associates in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.