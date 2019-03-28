Overview of Dr. Max Ahn, MD

Dr. Max Ahn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ahn works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.