Dr. Max Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Max Ahn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-6420
Midlantic Urology1974 Sproul Rd Ste 106, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 259-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I have gone to Dr Ahn for many years, he is very competent, caring and professional. I underwent radiation for prostate cancer 2 years ago and have continued to meet and consult with Dr Ahn. I highly recommend him
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
