Dr. Avila has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meera Avila, MD
Overview
Dr. Meera Avila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants Pllc444 FM 1959 Rd Ste A, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 481-9400
UT Physicians Gastroenterology - Greater Heights1740 W 27th St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 486-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Avila a couple of times and had a procedure done by her. she is personable, and knowledgeable and prescribed a medication that is/was very helpful. The problem is with her office in CL, both times I waited nearly 1 hour past my appointment time. I have called her MA Roxanne, spoke to her and left messages over 1 month ago and have not received a call back re an RX prior approval.
About Dr. Meera Avila, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1740608348
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avila accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.