Overview of Dr. Megan Mackenzie, DO

Dr. Megan Mackenzie, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Mackenzie works at Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.