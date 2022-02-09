Dr. Megan Mackenzie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Mackenzie, DO
Dr. Megan Mackenzie, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Mackenzie's Office Locations
Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders1975 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6186Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mackenzie is a great doctor. She was honest about my diagnosis and it potentially being permanent and gave me tips for how to deal with the diagnosis. I appreciated her honesty and compassion.
About Dr. Megan Mackenzie, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1912274994
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackenzie has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.