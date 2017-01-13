Dr. Zaatreh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megdad Zaatreh, MD
Overview of Dr. Megdad Zaatreh, MD
Dr. Megdad Zaatreh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Jordan - Amman and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Epilepsy and Neurology Group432 Ganttown Rd Ste 102, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Doctor Megdad Zaatreh - Epileptologist - NJ - at CentraState Healthcare System -it was the best Dr I was examined by. He knew exactly how to treat my condition. He was patient with me & always made himself available to any urgent calls that were made to him by myself or family members. I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS PHYSICIAN. I trust him with my life.
About Dr. Megdad Zaatreh, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285719591
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Jordan - Amman
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
