Overview of Dr. Mehdi Moezi, MD

Dr. Mehdi Moezi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Moezi works at Cancer Specialists of North Florida - Fleming Island in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.