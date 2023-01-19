Dr. Melanie Amster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Amster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melanie Amster, MD
Dr. Melanie Amster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical School and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Amster works at
Dr. Amster's Office Locations
-
1
Hahnemann University Hospital Campus232 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-3200
-
2
MidLantic Urology919 Conestoga Rd Bldg 1, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-6580
-
3
Philadelphia Urology Associates1216 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 563-1199
-
4
Philadelphia Urology Associates1503 Lansdowne Ave, Darby, PA 19023 Directions (484) 494-5241
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amster?
I went to Dr. Amster because nobody else would consider other options for treatment. She really took my concerns seriously and put me on the right track to ultimately feeling completely well again! She thought outside the box and made me feel like her own family. These others who say she rushed them or she was negligent… I am unsure as to why they felt that way. I absolutely loved her and would recommend her with flying colors!
About Dr. Melanie Amster, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770570798
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Hahnemann Medical School
- Barnard College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amster works at
Dr. Amster has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amster speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Amster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.