Overview of Dr. Melanie Amster, MD

Dr. Melanie Amster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical School and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Amster works at Urologic Consultants of Southeastern Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA and Darby, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.