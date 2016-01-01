Overview of Dr. Meng Zhao, MD

Dr. Meng Zhao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazelwood, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med School Xian Jiaotong University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Zhao works at Dreamland Uap Anesthesia LLC in Hazelwood, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.