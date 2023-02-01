Overview of Dr. Michael Abdulian, MD

Dr. Michael Abdulian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Abdulian works at Glendale Adventist Medical Center Spine & Orthopaedic Institute in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.