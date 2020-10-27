Dr. Michael Abidin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abidin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Abidin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Abidin, MD
Dr. Michael Abidin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Abidin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abidin's Office Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Ear Nose and Throat6355 Walker Ln, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 313-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abidin?
Dr. Abidin is not only a brilliant physician but also a truly 'good', kind and caring human being. It is obvious that he truly CARES about his patients. He immediately diagnosed and then took care of my lifelong sinus problems, causing multiple bouts of bronchitis every year, and I am always delighted to refer relatives and friends to him because I know they not only will be in most excellent hands but also will LOVE this man as we do. Do yourself a favor and make an appointment!
About Dr. Michael Abidin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568465912
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abidin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abidin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abidin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abidin works at
Dr. Abidin has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abidin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abidin speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Abidin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abidin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abidin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abidin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.