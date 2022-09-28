Dr. Michael Amiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Amiri, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Amiri, MD
Dr. Michael Amiri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Caromont Regional Medical Center, Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Scotland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Amiri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Amiri's Office Locations
-
1
Sousan Amiri D.D.S. P.a8001 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 335-3400
- 2 3541 Randolph Rd Ste 114, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 335-9794
-
3
Mecklenburg Neurology Group70 Lake Concord Rd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 335-9794
-
4
Scotland Family Dentistry511 Lauchwood Dr, Laurinburg, NC 28352 Directions (704) 335-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Scotland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amiri?
Had a sleep study with Jennifer Runge at Meck Neurology and she was excellent. Dr. Amiri was great also. Would definitely recommend to others. They were very accommodating to my schedule.
About Dr. Michael Amiri, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720161011
Education & Certifications
- ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amiri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amiri works at
Dr. Amiri has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Amiri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.