Overview of Dr. Michael Amiri, MD

Dr. Michael Amiri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Caromont Regional Medical Center, Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Scotland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Amiri works at Sousan Amiri D.D.S. P.a in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Laurinburg, NC. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.