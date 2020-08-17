Dr. Michael Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bryan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Bryan works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of the Mid-cities PA2050 Hall Johnson Rd Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 267-2678
-
2
HEB Office1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 505, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 267-2678
-
3
Grapevine Office1600 W College St Ste 690, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 267-2678
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryan?
Responding to the idiot who claimed he kept calling Dr. Bryan office and his PCP to get a referral for a colonoscopy. First of all, read what are the Doctor’s specialities before making a fool out of yourself by calling and asking to have a colonoscopy performed by Dr. Bryan. Dr. Bryan operateD on me twice and he’s magnificent and the surgeries were successful. Your rarely find outstanding doctor like Dr. Bryan now a days. What’s next for that idiot patient ? Probably call a cancer doctor and schedule an appointment for the flu. ! Or go to KFC and order fish bucket ! If stupidity was a sport you will definitely can the gold medal by far....
About Dr. Michael Bryan, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1659410660
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan works at
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.