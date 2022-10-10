Dr. Michael Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Byrd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Byrd, MD
Dr. Michael Byrd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Byrd's Office Locations
The Center for ENT4191 Bellaire Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 328-0826Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Byrd was able to detect an inner issue (BPPV) rather quickly, whereas the issue was not properly diagnosed by other physicians. In addition, he was able to diagnose rather quickly and on point the trouble I was having with my chronic coughing, where again other physicians were baffled.
About Dr. Michael Byrd, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942394663
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
