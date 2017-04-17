See All Rheumatologists in Provo, UT
Dr. Michael Darley, MD

Rheumatology
2.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Darley, MD

Dr. Michael Darley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Castleview Hospital, Cedar City Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Sevier Valley Hospital, St. George Regional Hospital River Road and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Darley works at Peak ENT Associates in Provo, UT with other offices in Lehi, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Darley's Office Locations

    Peak ENT Associates
    1055 N 300 W Ste 401, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 852-9600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Mountain Point Medical Center A Campus of Jordan Valley Medical Cente
    3000 N Triumph Blvd, Lehi, UT 84043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 852-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • American Fork Hospital
  • Castleview Hospital
  • Cedar City Hospital
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Sevier Valley Hospital
  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 17, 2017
    Dr. Darley has helped me with my mystery aches, pains, joint problems and has found answers for my ten years of medical mysteries. He listens and ponders and I appreciate his kind bedside manner.
    Betsy Rhodes in Provo, UT — Apr 17, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Darley, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538458146
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Darley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darley has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Darley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

