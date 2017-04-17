Dr. Michael Darley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Darley, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Darley, MD
Dr. Michael Darley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Castleview Hospital, Cedar City Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Sevier Valley Hospital, St. George Regional Hospital River Road and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Darley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Darley's Office Locations
-
1
Peak ENT Associates1055 N 300 W Ste 401, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 852-9600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Mountain Point Medical Center A Campus of Jordan Valley Medical Cente3000 N Triumph Blvd, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (801) 852-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Castleview Hospital
- Cedar City Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darley?
Dr. Darley has helped me with my mystery aches, pains, joint problems and has found answers for my ten years of medical mysteries. He listens and ponders and I appreciate his kind bedside manner.
About Dr. Michael Darley, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1538458146
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darley works at
Dr. Darley has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Darley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.