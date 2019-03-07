Overview of Dr. Michael Hagg, MD

Dr. Michael Hagg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hagg works at The Bryn Mawr Hospital in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.