Dr. Michael Heckman, MD
Dr. Michael Heckman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery and University Hospital - University Health System.
Weightwise At Huebner9502 Huebner Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 477-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
extremely medically knowledgeable and interested in the patients understanding of the medical dimensions and possible treatment Very convivial and listens to patients concerns
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr at San Antonio
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory U
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- West Georgia College
