Dr. Michael Heckman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Heckman, MD

Dr. Michael Heckman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Heckman works at Orthopedic Knee, Shoulder and Sports Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heckman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weightwise At Huebner
    9502 Huebner Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Heckman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922027507
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr at San Antonio
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • West Georgia College
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Michael Heckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Heckman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Heckman works at Orthopedic Knee, Shoulder and Sports Surgery in San Antonio, TX.

    Dr. Heckman has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Joint Pain, and more.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Heckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heckman, there are benefits to both methods.

