Overview of Dr. Michael Heckman, MD

Dr. Michael Heckman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Heckman works at Orthopedic Knee, Shoulder and Sports Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.