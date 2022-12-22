Overview of Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD

Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Hewitt works at Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Englewood in Englewood, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.