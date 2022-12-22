See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (84)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD

Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Hewitt works at Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Englewood in Englewood, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hewitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Orthopedic Consultants
    145 Inverness Dr E Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 695-6060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Colorado Orthopedic Consultants
    1411 S Potomac St Ste 400, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 695-6060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hewitt?

    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Hewitt explains everything very well and offered a conservative method to my treatment. After trying all of that first, he was willing to surgical help me. That process was seamless and truly effortless. I understood what was going to happen and why. I had X-rays and an MRI and finally surgery to remove the damage and get me moving. Surgery was a week ago and mu recovery has been great too. I feel so much better and the surgery center was fabulous too. I saw Dr. Hewitt for a follow up and he provided photos and a written explanation of what he did so I can refer to it. I am truly so appreciative for the entire pro and Dr. Hewitt. Dana was amazing in her assistance to get me all of the information in a timely matter. She was quick to reply to messages. I am really so glad that was so amazing and successful. I will recommend Dr. Hewitt in the future for sure!!
    Jennifer Flores — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164489597
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southe Rn California Orthopedics Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County-Harbor-University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor-University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hewitt has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

