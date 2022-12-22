Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD
Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Dr. Hewitt's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants145 Inverness Dr E Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 695-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants1411 S Potomac St Ste 400, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 695-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hewitt?
Dr. Hewitt explains everything very well and offered a conservative method to my treatment. After trying all of that first, he was willing to surgical help me. That process was seamless and truly effortless. I understood what was going to happen and why. I had X-rays and an MRI and finally surgery to remove the damage and get me moving. Surgery was a week ago and mu recovery has been great too. I feel so much better and the surgery center was fabulous too. I saw Dr. Hewitt for a follow up and he provided photos and a written explanation of what he did so I can refer to it. I am truly so appreciative for the entire pro and Dr. Hewitt. Dana was amazing in her assistance to get me all of the information in a timely matter. She was quick to reply to messages. I am really so glad that was so amazing and successful. I will recommend Dr. Hewitt in the future for sure!!
About Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164489597
Education & Certifications
- Southe Rn California Orthopedics Institute
- Los Angeles County-Harbor-University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Harbor-University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Dr. Hewitt has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hewitt speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.