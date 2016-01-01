Dr. Michael Leahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Leahy, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Leahy, MD
Dr. Michael Leahy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Leahy works at
Dr. Leahy's Office Locations
-
1
West Michigan Surgical Specialists Plc1045 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 456-5311
-
2
Advantage Health Physicians2373 64th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315 Directions (616) 456-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leahy?
About Dr. Michael Leahy, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1922080910
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leahy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leahy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leahy works at
Dr. Leahy has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leahy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leahy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leahy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leahy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leahy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.