Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Li, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
-
1
Michael Li MD Pllc13620 38th Ave Ste 6F, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 888-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
Smooth and easy process to schedule colonoscopy and follow up.
About Dr. Michael Li, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1770547630
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.