Dr. Michael Marandola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Marandola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Marandola's Office Locations
Community Orthopedic Medical Group Mission Viejo26401 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 101, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 348-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital At Mission
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I had a torn rotator cuff repair. Dr. marandola came highly recommended to me and glad I followed through with his excellent skills. The Pain management protocol he set up led me to zero pain after the surgery. Remarkable. I would recommend him for his success with my surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1013974393
Education & Certifications
- University Calif Irvine Med Center
- U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
