Overview of Dr. Michael Marandola, MD

Dr. Michael Marandola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Marandola works at Community Orthopaedic Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.