Dr. Mlecko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Mlecko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mlecko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Mlecko works at
Locations
Pittsburgh Office5500 Brooktree Rd, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-1420
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor that I have been seeing for 10+ years. Very accomplished, thorough and personable. Even called me personally with test results!
About Dr. Michael Mlecko, MD
- English
- 1487644720
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mlecko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mlecko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mlecko has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mlecko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlecko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlecko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mlecko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mlecko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.