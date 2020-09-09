Overview

Dr. Michael Mlecko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Mlecko works at Associates In Gastroenterology in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.