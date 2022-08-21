Dr. Michael Nosko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nosko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nosko, MD
Dr. Michael Nosko, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Nosko's Office Locations
Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion At Robert Wood Johnso10 Plum St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7756
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Although my husband’s brain tumor surgery was many years ago, we still give thanks for the skill of Dr. Nosko to successfully remove the non-cancerous brain tumor from the back of my husband’s head. In this situation, all that matters is that you have the most competent, trained, and skilled doctor, and Dr. Nosko is that. Thank you Dr. Nosko, you were a blessing in our lives at a very scary and difficult time. We have never forgotten you, may you be ever blessed for the talent and skill and grace you share with us all.
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Nosko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nosko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nosko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosko.
