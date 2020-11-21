Dr. Michael Paltiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paltiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Paltiel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Paltiel, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, North Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Nassau Office107 Northern Blvd Ste 206, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 829-3376
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology6405 Yellowstone Blvd Apt 101, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 606-1911
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- North Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I would give 10,000 stars for Dr Paltiel. I have been his patient for over nine years. Now he is seeing my son and a few of my friends. He does go out of his way to make you comfortable and will explain details at length if you don’t understand. In addition Dr. Paltiel’s staff is pleasant and compliant at all times. Appointments can be scheduled quickly and staff will work with you if the appointment needs to be changed. A plus is waiting time which is great. Bottom line My Doctor is a keeper. Thank you Dr Paltiel for your professionalism and excellent hands on care.
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
