Dr. Michael Paltiel, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Paltiel, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, North Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Paltiel works at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology, Great Neck NY in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nassau Office
    107 Northern Blvd Ste 206, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 829-3376
  2. 2
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology
    6405 Yellowstone Blvd Apt 101, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 606-1911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 21, 2020
    I would give 10,000 stars for Dr Paltiel. I have been his patient for over nine years. Now he is seeing my son and a few of my friends. He does go out of his way to make you comfortable and will explain details at length if you don’t understand. In addition Dr. Paltiel’s staff is pleasant and compliant at all times. Appointments can be scheduled quickly and staff will work with you if the appointment needs to be changed. A plus is waiting time which is great. Bottom line My Doctor is a keeper. Thank you Dr Paltiel for your professionalism and excellent hands on care.
    Karen Smith-Davis — Nov 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Paltiel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760525935
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Paltiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paltiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paltiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paltiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paltiel has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paltiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paltiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paltiel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paltiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paltiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

