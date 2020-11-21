Overview

Dr. Michael Paltiel, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, North Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Paltiel works at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology, Great Neck NY in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.