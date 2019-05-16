Overview

Dr. Michelle Montpetit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Montpetit works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Dekalb, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.