Dr. Michelle Montpetit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Montpetit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Montpetit works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 302, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0280
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group5 Kish Hospital Dr Ste 103, Dekalb, IL 60115 Directions (630) 232-0280
-
3
Central Dupage Hospital Association25 N Winfield Rd # 505, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montpetit?
I appreciate her attention to detail. Reviewing old records to be sure nothing has been missed in the past. I have never felt rushed in an office visit with her.
About Dr. Michelle Montpetit, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447329933
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montpetit works at
